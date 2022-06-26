Xiaomi presents the XiaomiBook S, its two-in-one PC running Windows 11

Xiaomi presented a brand new two-in-one PC at its Discover conference: the XiaomiBook S. This is a computer that uses the Surface Pro format, but which has the particularity of carrying a processor with ARM architecture .

Xiaomi held its Discover conference in Paris and unveiled a whole bunch of new products. Among them, the XiaomiBook S, a two-in-one laptop under Windows 11 which is reminiscent of Microsoft’s Surface Pro.

So we have a touch pad on which you can connect a keyboard / cover (sold separately). It is a product that wants to seduce nomadic users anxious not to invest a minimum wage in an ultra-portable.

The XiaomiBook S relies on a Qualcomm processor

The XiamiBook S is equipped a 12.4-inch WQHD+ IPS touch screen. The brand did not specify the refresh rate, but everything suggests that we have 60 Hz there. Note that the tablet comes with a stylus.

Inside we have the chef’s surprise, since Xiaomi has indicated that its PC is equipped with a processor Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 engraved in 7 nm. This is the big question mark for this product. We know that Windows computers with an ARM chip are singled out for their lack of performance. You’ll have to put the computer on the grill to find out what it’s worth. Finally, this XiaomiBook S offers a autonomy of 13 hours in video playback. For charging, the Chinese brand equips its PC with a small 65 Watt charger.

Xiaomi’s goal is to offer the nomadic Windows 11 experience at a low price. The XiaomiBook S will thus be sold at 699 euros, very attractive price for a computer. The brand wants to hit hard at launch, since until June 30, it will cost 599 euros. Note that the keyboard is sold separately at 149.99 euros, which is a bit of a shame. Same criticism we made to the Surface Pro here: who would want to buy a Windows 11 tablet without a keyboard?

Xiaomi Book S Screen 12.4 inch touchscreen

WQHD+

60Hz CPU Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 (7nm) Autonomy 13 hours Charger 65 watts connectors – 1 x USB-C

– 1 x 3.5mm Jack Port tablet price 699 euros keyboard price 149 euros

In any case, Xiaomi continues to slowly but surely enter the PC world with this brand new product. We will test it as soon as it is released, of course.