xiaomi presents the paipai: the new competition for the chromecast

In yesterday’s presentation of Xiaomi the protagonists were, without a doubt, the new range of Xiaomi 12 and MIUI 13. In addition to these products, the Chinese brand also presented other gadgets such as Buds 3 headphones, the Xiaomi Watch S1 and, what occupies this article: a Xiaomi Paipai 4K. We could be the new alternative to Google’s Chromecast. Let’s see what yesterday’s presentation brought us.

4K streaming at 30 fps

Right off the bat, what it offers us is streaming in 4K at 30 fps, and it comes to replace the Xiaomi Mi Pai, which already existed and also offered streaming in 4K and 30fps on the big screen. However, for that Mi Pai it was necessary to connect to the WiFi to send the signal and the content that we wanted to reproduce on television. Now you don’t need WiFi anymore.

How exactly does it work?

And you ask yourself, then how does it transmit the video and sound signal? In Xiaomi they have revolutionized this concept and now through the 5 GHz band it generates a BLE network that relays all the content from one device to another. In other words, to understand it better, what the Xiaomi Paipai does is create its own WiFi and broadcast through it.

To do this, it will have to be connected through a USB Type C with Display Port. So you have the latest in the latest technology. Then you connect the HDMI and from one screen to another, it will broadcast all the content easily and without further complication.

Price and availability of the Chinese Chromecast competition

Now, let’s go to what may interest most people: the price and its availability. To compete with the Chromecast, we can acquire this Xiaomi Paipai 4K for approximately € 70, at the expense of officially going to the European market, because the only price they have set is in yuan, 499 specifically. There is no doubt that it is a fairly good price considering the different similar products that we can find in the market and that are at a similar price.

The truth is that, as we said, we do not know the price in euros since officially this Xiaomi Paipai 4K has only been released in China, so we will have to wait a while to know if, indeed, it reaches our lands, or it will have to be imported from an online trading platform or something similar like AliExpress. So for now, it’s time to wait.

>