Xiaomi presents MIUI 13, an improvement in experience, efficiency and customization

Just yesterday we talked about the presentation of the new Redmi Note 11, the new generation of top-of-the-range smartphones from Xiaomi, but this was not the only relevant announcement from the company. And it is that this new generation arrives together with the global launch of the new version of its operating system MIUI 13.

This next-generation operating system offers a comprehensive upgrade focused on improving the core user experience, including faster storage, more efficient background processes, smarter processing, and longer battery life.

Although the biggest improvements focus on improving the user experience and more efficient functionality, with new features such as the new liquid storage, a new system-level method for managing how files are stored on devices. Traditionally, as we constantly write and rewrite data on our devices, over time the storage of our devices becomes fragmented.





After just 36 months, this slows read and write speeds by up to 50%. Furthermore, this also affects how quickly the user can access applications and how quickly those applications can access necessary resources, thus slowing everything down. Liquid Storage in MIUI 13 reduces fragmentation and actively manages stored data, improving read and write efficiency by up to 60%. In the long term, the read and write speeds of other Android operating systems are reduced by up to 50% after 36 months, while MIUI 13 retains up to 95%, giving users a “fresh” experience for longer. weather and extends the life of the device.

When it comes to performance, MIUI 13 also features lto new functionality Atomized Memory, an ultra-thin memory management method, takes RAM efficiency to a new level. This feature analyzes how apps use device memory and split processes using RAM of a single application on important and non-important tasks. It then closes all unimportant tasks, allowing apps to use memory only for what’s important to you right now, allowing you to run more apps without sacrificing performance.

On the other hand, Focused Algorithms, which dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios, which makes MIUI more fluid and responsive. Without focused algorithms, smartphone processors distribute resources across all of your apps relatively evenly. This feature prioritizes the active application above all others, allowing the CPU to focus on important tasks, giving you faster speeds and increased performance where and when you need it.

Also noteworthy is the arrival of Smart Balance, another powerful user experience update in MIUI 13, designed to automatically find the balance between performance and power consumption, so the user can get the power and speed they need. With Smart Balance, the total battery life can be extended by up to 10% in MIUI 13.

Lastly, in addition to improvements to the core experience, MIUI 13 also introduces exciting new features that allow you to customize user experience, like Sidebar. A tool that will allow us to access all your favorite applications in floating windows with just a swipe, without leaving your current application.

Thus, the company has shared a list with the models that will include the first wave of MIUI 13 during this first quarter of the year, along with other devices that will gradually arrive: