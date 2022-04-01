Xiaomi presents its smart glasses Smart Glasses with AR

Xiaomi has announced its smart glasses Xiaomi Smart Glasses, although it is only a concept product with no plans to put them on sale. Xiaomi’s glasses have a relatively conventional format, but unlike Facebook’s and Ray Ban’s recently announced Stories glasses, they have a screen that can be used for augmented reality functions. Xiaomi states that it has opted for a monochrome MicroLED system due to its “higher pixel density and longer lifespan, while having a simpler structure” compared to OLED. According to Xiaomi, MicroLED “allows for a more compact screen, as well as easier screen integration.” MicroLED is a display technology that is considered the natural successor to OLED. However, its price is still high. Xiaomi’s screen is “about the size of a grain of rice”, 2.4mm x 2.02mm, and has a maximum brightness of 2 million nits. The light will not be so bright that it blinds your eyes, but it will be bright enough that you can still be seen in direct sunlight. Xiaomi cites use cases for the display such as navigation, live translation, and notifications. The company said that it will have to use its AI assistant XiaoAi as the main method of interaction. You will also find touch controls on the frame, but Xiaomi has not yet specified what exactly they are for.

The glasses themselves are a separate Android device that does not require a constant connection to the phone. In fact, Xiaomi suggests that they could replace the phone one day. They carry an unspecified Arm quad-core processor, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, a battery, and a five-megapixel camera. Xiaomi claims that the glasses only weigh 51 grams.