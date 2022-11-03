Xiaomi presents conceptual version of the 12S Ultra compatible with interchangeable lenses

When we met the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra, we were told about the new 1-inch image sensor developed between Xiaomi and Sony, promising us image qualities close to professional cameras.

And Xiaomi, which is very given to conceptual devices, now surprises us by presenting us on social networks a vConceptual variant of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra that supports the use of interchangeable lenses, Compatible with Leica M-series lenses.



Being a conceptual model, we must bear in mind that it is more than likely that we will not see it in the market, although it may mark the path of what we could see over the next few years in terms of photography.

A mobile concept that can become a desire for more than one

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, developed in collaboration with Leica, has two one-inch image sensorsassuming that it uses the same model of image sensor as Sony, the Sony IMX989.

Y while the main sensor works with its own built-in lens, the second only works when one of Leica’s M-series interchangeable lenses is attached to it, for which it has a corresponding mount included in the updated camera ring.

The entire camera module is protected by a sapphire crystalmaking the main sensor lenses are protected against possible scratches and other damage that may occur with its use.

But not only that, since the camera application also obtains functions similar to those that digital cameras have, such as aperture control, the possibility of taking RAW captures, histogram, and more.

It is not the first time that mobile brands have thought of interchangeable lenses for some of their models, which is why in the past brands such as Motorola have paraded with their Hasselblad module for Moto Z, or Sony with lens models for their mobiles of then.

We’ll see if the improvement in mobile photography performance leads at some point to the possibility of using interchangeable lenses depending on the scenes to be photographed.

Link: Presentation of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept on Weibo

Image credit: Agatha Tang’s Twitter