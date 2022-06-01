Xiaomi presents an ideal electric brush for traveling due to its battery and low weight

If there is one thing that is crystal clear in Xiaomi is that it does not rule out any of the options that exist in the market, and a good example is the accessories that it constantly launches. Now it has presented an electric brush that combines what this manufacturer does best: offer good options for use together with an irresistible price.

The model in question is the MIJIA T200 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, a product that includes everything that can be asked of a product of this type. An example of what we say is that it allows a fairly complete cleaning of the teeth thanks to the inclusion of a small head that allows reach every corner from the mouth It is important to note that each refill is made of 0.15-millimeter DuPont wool silk that perfectly fulfills its function.

As indicated in the source of the information, it uses sonic oscillations that ensure that both teeth and gums are cleaned, it has an acoustic vibration of 31,000 repetitions per minute to achieve a sufficient intensity so that the cleanings are quite deep. This, in addition, allows the toothpaste to dissolve into microbubbles so that they remain at the tips of the bristles, which ensures the maximum utilization possible (both its two modes of operation: normal and smooth).

A spectacular battery in this Xiaomi accessory

This Xiaomi MIJIA T200 Sonic Electric Toothbrush includes a rechargeable battery that frees you from having to constantly buy batteries. In addition, its load is so high that you can use the brush three times a day without having problems reaching an autonomy of 25 days. Therefore, he becomes an excellent travel companion now that the holidays arrive. In addition, to connect it to the current it uses a cable usb type cwhich allows even the one you have for the phone to be compatible.

Xiaomi

Some additional details that are important to know about this electric toothbrush are that it has water protection, so you don’t have to be careful when using it. In addition, its dimensions are very small, as shown by its diameter is only 23 millimeters (it fits in any suitcase, for example). This is perfectly combined with a weight below 40 grams, so you will never get tired when you are brushing your teeth with it.

A price that is spectacular

This is usually quite differential in Xiaomi accessories, and in this case the way of acting is maintained. It has been indicated in its presentation that it costs in China about 79 yuan, which in exchange it stays at practically 10 euros. A ridiculous figure compared to what these types of products currently cost. It is expected that in a short time this product can reach our country because it meets the standards for it.

