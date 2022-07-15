Xiaomi presents an 86-inch Smart TV that could reach the Spanish market

- Advertisement -

The Smart TV sector does not stop, and every new year we can find new models that do not stop surpassing what seemed insurmountable. One of the great references is the Asian manufacturer, which has a catalog beyond any doubt. Now, Xiaomi has just presented a new model, which boasts a diagonal of no more and no less than 86 inches, without a doubt, ideal to enjoy the best cinematographic experience at home.

This new model has been baptized as Xiaomi TV Max 86, and the best thing is that it will also arrive in Spain, since we can see it in the company’s global catalogue. Of course, a fact that has not been disclosed at the moment is its price, although it is most likely to be around 1,300-1,500 euros.

This is the Xiaomi TV Max 86

Now that we know the basics of new Xiaomi Smart TV which is its size and possible price, we go on to investigate a little more what this new model offers us. To begin with, it should be noted that the television frames are very minimalist, which gives all the prominence to the spectacular screen of 86 inches.

Continuing with its screen, say that its IPS panel is Full Array Local Dimming (FALD), and has support for the main HDR standards, along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to a 86-inch 4K (3840 x2160) display.

And this does not end here,add DCI-P3 90% and the aforementioned refresh rate of 120 Hz at 4K. Thanks to its previously mentioned FALD backlight system, its brightness levels are outstanding.

If we go to the engine of this brand new Xiaomi television, we find a MediaTek MT9617 processor, accompanied by a Mali G52MC1 GPU. Although its RAM remains unknown, its storage is 32 GB.

The Xiaomi TV Max 86 has 2 HDMI ports, one of them being HDMI 2.1, AV input, two USB 2.0 inputs, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet, DTT tuner r DVB-T2/C, Wi-Fi 6, DVB-S2 and 2.4GHz/5GHz. Not forgetting its dual 30W speaker system with support for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD.

To end, The new Smart TV from the Asian manufacturer arrives with Android TV 11 and Chromecast integrated which will allow you to install the applications and games you want.

[mb_related_posts2]

As for its arrival on the and the price, the Xiaomi TV Max 86, there is still no information. But what is certain is that we will have it available in Spain, since, as we mentioned at the beginning, it has been included in the Xiaomi global catalog.