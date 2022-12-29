Xiaomi presents a smart pen that translates text and voice

Xiaomi has introduced the Mijia Dictionary Pen, which is currently being crowdfunded via Youpin in China.

The device can be used to translate documents or voice. The gadget has two scanners, an 8 MP camera on the back, and more than 15 million Chinese and English words in its vocabulary. Multiple scanning angles allow you to translate line by line with laser-assisted positioning or one paragraph at a time using the camera on the back of the product. You can also use a voice translator and convert recordings to text on the device or in the accompanying app. The Dictionary Pen provides a 99% recognition rate by OCR. An OTA update, scheduled for January, will allow Japanese, Korean, German, and Russian translations. You can store photos and audio recordings on the device with 16 GB of memory.

The gadget is powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery, although Xiaomi does not indicate how long it lasts on a single charge. The company suggests that the smart pen could also be used as an educational tool for children with test questions to help them study. In addition, headphones can be connected via Bluetooth. The Xiaomi Mijia Dictionary Pen currently costs 699 Yuan (~100 Euros), and its shipping is scheduled to start on December 22. The gadget measures 148.5 x 32.5 x 14.5mm, and orders are expected to ship shortly.