Xiaomi presents a new OLED TV perfect for enjoying the best cinema

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great references when it comes to buying a smart TV as it has a portfolio of products that boasts a great value for money. Now, the manufacturer has just announced its new Smart TV Xiaomi OLED Vision TV.

We talk about one 55-inch OLED Smart TV which offers support for all major HDR standards. In addition, it is one of the few models that has HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, a value to take into account.

Design and features of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

We will start talking about design of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, where we find a product that boasts an imposing appearance thanks to its polished aluminum cutouts, together with a thickness of 4.7 mm to offer a product that will be the center of attention. More, if you take into account that the screen occupies 97% of the front,

On a technical level, we find a television that uses a panel of organic light-emitting diodes signed by LG to guarantee a visual landscape beyond all doubt, with exquisite blacks and a 4K definition you won’t be disappointed.

More, if you take into account that the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is compatible with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, the main industry standards so that you don’t lack options when it comes to playing the movies and series available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other VOD platforms compatible with these formats.

To this must be added IMAX Enhanced support, a technology that eliminates the characteristic black bars in any compatible content so you can enjoy a cinematic experience. Are you going to use this TV for hours? You can rest assured that the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is TÜV Rheinland certified.

How could it be otherwise, this model It has Android TV 11 under Xiaomi’s custom Patchwall layer so you don’t run out of options when installing all kinds of games and applications.

Lifting the hood we find a quad-core processor that comes accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Does that sound fair to you? You can always use one of its USB ports to connect a hard drive.

This model offers HDMI 2.1 ports so you can connect a new generation console and take advantage of the possibilities offered by this standard. Regarding the price and launch date, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV for the moment It will only be available in India at a price of about 1008 euros to change.

In any case, it will be necessary to have a little patience since it is likely that in the coming months it will land in other markets.