Xiaomi presents a 23.8-inch Full HD gaming monitor at a knockdown price

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great references when it comes to buying all kinds of devices. Xiaomi, which began to make itself known through its telephony division, has been growing little by little to become the first option when buying a smart TV among other products. And now, they just introduced the Redmi Gaming Monitor, a monitor that, as its name suggests, will delight video game lovers.

It is not the first time that we have told you about a Xiaomi gaming monitor. In June of last year we gave you all the details of one of the jewels available in its catalogue. And now it’s the turn of the Redmi Gaming Monitor, a team with a 23.8-inch diagonal, Full resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hzmaking it a perfect model to get the most out of your favorite games.

As expected being a product of the Redmi family, this new Xiaomi gaming monitor is quite cheap, so fingers will have to be crossed to get it out of its borders and launch it on the global market.

Features of the Redmi Gaming Monitor

enlarge photo Design of the Redmi Gaming Monitor redmi

On an aesthetic level, it should be noted that the new redmi gaming monitor It boasts a very slim design, with minimalist front frames so that the screen is the main protagonist. In addition, it can be tilted up to 90 degrees so that you can adjust it according to your needs. Note that this model has two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 input so you don’t lack options.

As for the features of this new Xiaomi gaming monitor, it should be noted that this model boasts a screen made up of an IPS LCD panel that offers a 23.8-inch diagonal. To this must be added a 16:9 format perfect to fully enjoy your favorite games, as well as a 240Hz refresh rate.

Isn’t that enough for you? Well, you know that this gaming monitor offers a maximum brightness up to 350 nits, a not insignificant figure, in addition to a response time as low as 1 millisecond to rise as one of the best options if you are looking for gaming equipment at a good price. More, if you take into account that it also offers support for AMD FreeSync technology. Thanks to this, the monitor communicates with the GPU to achieve better image quality.

Launch date and price

The company has confirmed that it will put the Redmi Gaming Monitor on sale starting next March 4 at a price of 1699 yuan, about 240 euros to change. A figure of scandal for a monitor of the most complete. Fingers will have to be crossed for the Asian company to bring this monitor to Europe, because it could be a real bestseller.

