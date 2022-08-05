HomeTech NewsComputingXiaomi prepares a new Redmi tablet, and the first details are already...

Xiaomi prepares a new Redmi tablet, and the first details are already known

Xiaomi prepares a new Redmi tablet, and the first details are already known
The company Xiaomi It has not the slightest intention of stopping the pressure on the tablet market. Waiting for the Pad 6 to be a reality on the market, for what seems not to be long, now it has been known that it is working on launching a model redmi to increase its offer in this market segment.

Information that has just been published indicates that the work is already well advanced, more than could be expected, since a document has been accessed that clearly shows that the device is already in the process of obtaining the corresponding certifications to be able to be sold in China. Outside the borders of the Asian country, it is possible that the equipment is sold directly under the Xiaomi brand.

What is known about this Xiaomi tablet

One of the things that is quite clear is that the device will have a screen of 10.61 inches, which is pretty cool for combining ample display space with adequate portability. This component has also been known to use a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, so it will move Full HD or higher content without difficulty. Besides, the panel will be IPS with a frequency of 60 Hz, so it perfectly meets what is currently needed, but without shrillness.

Another feature that has been confirmed for this Xiaomi product is its battery. This will have a load of 7,800mAh. If we take into account the current hardware and the aforementioned screen, it is not difficult to conclude that this will be a tablet that will offer more than eight hours of use. With USB type C port, it is sure that it will also have fast charging.

Your operating system will be from Google

This will not be exactly a surprise, since Xiaomi has been opting for the use of Android for a long time. And this time, it will be no different. The integrated version will be the twelfth. And, above will use, will have customization MIUI 13 owned by the Asian company. Therefore, everything will be as expected when it comes to software.

What is not known at the moment is the processor that the equipment will include, while the RAM is expected to be a minimum of 4 GB (without missing a version with six). In what has to do with the price, the data indicates that this model costs a maximum of 250 eurosso it will be positioned as one of the best options in the mid-range Android tablet market.

