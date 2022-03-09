Xiaomi prepares a new best seller, this will be the CIVI 2 phone

The company Xiaomi is an inexhaustible source of news, especially when it comes to the arrival of new phones on the market. A clear example of what we are saying is that today it has become known that there is already a new terminal on the exit ramp, of which its most interesting characteristics have been published. And, from what it seems, it will be a best seller in the most basic mid-range.

The model we are talking about is the Xiaomi CIVI 2, a device that evolves from the first generation that hit the market less than a year ago and, surprisingly, already has a replacement. We are talking about an Android terminal that will have a 6.55-inch screen with Full HD + resolution. This, together with the fact that it has an OLED panel that works at a frequency of 120 Hz (where the fingerprint reader is integrated), ensures that everything can be seen like a charm… including YouTube videos or those on platforms on the cloud.

A fairly complete hardware in this Xiaomi

Here one of the most striking things that the terminal offers is that it is committed to a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This is a component that offers good behavior in general terms, but the ideal would have been to choose a MediaTek Dimensity 6000, for example, which are more efficient and have a higher work capacity. For excellent performance with all kinds of applications, the Minimum RAM aims to be from 8GBso you will not find anything that makes you suffer excessively (beyond the most demanding games).

Gizmochina

Another of the good news that this Xiaomi will have has to do with storage, which will reach the 256 GB being UFS type (which ensures a high speed of work) and, in terms of connectivity, it should be noted that it will have WiFi 6. By the way, if the camera is important to you, the new CIVI 2 will have a rear of three elements, being the main of 64MP, so good ways are pointed out -the one for selfies, including a 32 megapixel sensor). Not bad, really.

Waiting for your arrival on the market

The truth is that, if the price accompanies, of which nothing is known at the moment, but which some sources place at about 250 euros maximum, this is a smartphone that could become an excellent purchase option. By the way, in what has to do with autonomy, the good news remains, since everything suggests that its fast charge will be 55W and the battery amperage will be 4,500 mAh for a thickness below eight millimeters.

