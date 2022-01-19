Xiaomi points to the economic folding: it will be the clamshell one

The source is usually well informed Digital Chat Station , who recently published a post on Weibo where he talks about the next Xiaomi folding. The smartphone reportedly focuses on a few key concepts, such as lightness and subtlety , in order to speak mainly to a female audience.

The leaflet market has now divided into two main formats and one clamshell is managing to offer the most attractive prices – mainly thanks to offers – becoming a real entry point for the entire folding category. It seems that Xiaomi wants to continue on this path and that its shell proposal will position itself on a very interesting price range, at least according to the latest rumors.

Together with these basic characteristics, we also find Xiaomi’s intention to propose the folding on a price range adopted by the top of the mainstream range, that is the one on which the proposals are positioned base top of the range. We can therefore hypothesize that we are talking about the one included between 600 and 800 dollars, with various upward adjustments based on the reference market.

In addition to that, Xiaomi’s smartphone will make use of the new SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of Qualcomm, of a 1 / 1.5 “50 MegaPixel main camera and a screen FullHD + at 120Hz. Instead, it seems that there are no particular news regarding the battery capacity, which should be quite modest – Flip 3 has a 3,300 mAh and in the review we told you how it behaves – precisely because of the choice to focus on compactness and lightness. But for this and other details we will have to wait for further information.