Xiaomi partners with Marvel Studios to promote the Xiaomi 12 series

Last month, Xiaomi announced the worldwide launch of the Xiaomi 12 series, which we have already had the opportunity to analyze in Voonze. Xiaomi today announced its partnership with Marvel Studios to carry out a joint marketing campaign showcasing the phone’s capabilities and promoting the upcoming release of the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” movie, which will be released only in theaters on next May 6. The campaign will run from the beginning of April in seven European countries and will feature creative outdoor, digital and social content. This is the second collaboration between the two brands, since the collaboration between Xiaomi Mi 11 and Black Widow in 2021. Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are now available in Spain, from €799 and €999, respectively, in the main authorized establishments .