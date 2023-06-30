Xiaomi Pad 6 has variants and European price revealed before the global presentation

Officially launched in April this year, the Xiaomi Pad 6 can already be found in Asian markets, but it is not yet sold globally. According to more recent leaks, that should change soon.
Commenting on the subject, the well-known Ishan Agarwal revealed that Xiaomi is preparing the last details to present the Xiaomi Pad 6 in Europe, and it will be sold in two variants.
Check out the possible launch prices:
- 6 GB + 128 GB – 399 euros (~R$ 2,102)
- 8 GB + 256 GB – 499 euros (~R$ 2,628)
In addition to having prices similar to those of its predecessor, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be sold in gray to blue colors on European soil.
As for the Pro model, the leaker has ruled out selling the device outside of the Chinese market. Therefore, the global audience will have to settle for a tablet that has an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with a rate of 144 Hz.
The device still has Snapdragon 870 chipset, 13 MP main rear camera and 8,840 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
- Screen: 11 inch LCD with 2,880 x 1,800 resolution;
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3;
- 144Hz refresh rate;
- Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870;
- GPU: Adreno 650;
- RAM: 6GB;
- Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1);
- Bluetooth 5.2;
- Rear camera: 13MP with f/2.2 aperture;
- Front camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture;
- Battery: 8,840mAh;
- Charging 33W;
- Operating System: MIUI 14 (Android 13);
- Weight: 490 g.