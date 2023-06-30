Xiaomi Pad 6 has variants and European price revealed before the global presentation

Officially launched in April this year, the Xiaomi Pad 6 can already be found in Asian markets, but it is not yet sold globally. According to more recent leaks, that should change soon.

Commenting on the subject, the well-known Ishan Agarwal revealed that Xiaomi is preparing the last details to present the Xiaomi Pad 6 in Europe, and it will be sold in two variants.

Check out the possible launch prices: