Xiaomi Pad 6 and 6 Pro: OLED and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the new rumors

During 2023 Xiaomi should update its tablet offer presenting the Xiaomi Pad 6 series, according to what has also emerged in recent months. The latest rumors help us to have a clearer picture of the situation, such as what will be the main differences between the basic model and the Pro variant of Xiaomi Pad 6, both expected for next year.

According to what emerged, it seems that Xiaomi Pad 6 basis will take a small step forward compared to its direct predecessor (here our review of Xiaomi Pad 5), going to equip a Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of 860. At the moment there are no other details for the model in question – identified by the code name pipe and from the acronym M82 -, while the details are more generous regarding the Pro variant – known as liuqin and acronym M81 -, which should offer much more performing hardware.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, in fact, should be based on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and should offer a large 14 “type display OLED LTPO with an update frequency of 144Hz and resolution equal to 2,880 x 1,880 pixels. There should also be support for pen and at the external keyboardas well as a 4 stereo speakers and connectivity NFC. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro could also arrive in MediaTek version based on Dimension 9000 or 9200 and will support fast charging, probably up to 120W.

On the software front, both Pad 6 series tablets should offer one new version of the MIUI for Pad interface, but at the moment there are no indications regarding what may be the upcoming news. We therefore just have to wait for the next few months to find out more, when Xiaomi will formalize its new proposals.