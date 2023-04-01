Xiaomi Pad 5 updates to MIUI Pad 14, the stable version arrives

- Advertisement -

After the first signs of some time ago, Xiaomi has released the long-awaited update for Xiaomi Pad 5, the successful tablet we tested at the end of 2021, promoting it with flying colors. The update, as always, arrived about a month early in China and the new features introduced are the same judging by the official changelog.

With this new version, the 14.0.4.0.TKXEUXM finally we move on to MIUI 14 based on Android 13, as the screens that we propose to follow reveal.

Recall that Xiami Pad 5 was followed by a PRO version, and now the launch of a new sixth generation model is becoming increasingly imminent. To confirm this, the 3C certification has recently appeared, which usually represents the last step before a new product arrives on the market.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the technical specifications of Xiaomi Pad 5 and our video test.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: 11″ WQHD+ 120Hz, Dolby Vision, True Display, Blue Light Reduction

11″ WQHD+ 120Hz, Dolby Vision, True Display, Blue Light Reduction mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 memory: 6/128GB, 6/256GB

6/128GB, 6/256GB audio: 4x 16 x 20 mm speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

4x 16 x 20 mm speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio cameras: front: 8 MP rear: 13MP

software : MIUI suite for Pad

: MIUI suite for Pad accessories: Xiaomi Smart Pen (not included)

Xiaomi Smart Pen (not included) drums: 8,720 mAh with fast charging up to 33 W (22.5 W in-box charger)

8,720 mAh with fast charging up to 33 W (22.5 W in-box charger) size: 254.69 x 166.25 x 6.85mm

254.69 x 166.25 x 6.85mm colors: Cosmic Gray, Pearl White