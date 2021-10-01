Xiaomi Pad 5: know the characteristics and price of the tablet that was launched in Peru

In order to improve remote interactivity, the Chinese company Xiaomi launched its new tablet in Peru Xiaomi Pad 5 , a versatile laptop that allows you to combine work, the classroom, and leisure. The new tablet, which provides an entertainment experience, was recently presented globally and is now available in our country. What are the prices and features?

“Amid the gradual return to face-to-face activities, Xiaomi Pad 5 arrives at a time that fits perfectly with our new way of studying, working and entertaining at the same time. With this new device and the technologies that have been incorporated, all Xiaomi Fans will be able to spend hours in front of the screen without fatigue, making this browsing experience more productive, entertaining and healthy.”Commented Luis Alejandro López, Mobile Division Product Manager at Xiaomi Peru.

The new one Xiaomi Pad 5 It has a 13MP main camera that allows you to scan documents and share them immediately with coworkers or classmates. Additionally, it has an 8MP front camera, which supports 1080p video for high-quality and realistic conference calls.

“Our constant concern is to give the user the greatest possible comfort in all their activities, that is why we incorporate in the Xiaomi Pad 5 an immersive 11-inch screen with WQHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which brings content to life with images softer and more natural colors and that also guarantees fluid visual effects. It also has Dolby Vision®, which allows a premium HDR viewing experience, achieving ultra-vivid images, full of details and incredible colors. And if the user is watching their favorite program for an extended period of time, the Blue Light mode will effectively protect their eyesight, ensuring a clear, but safe and comfortable viewing experience.”Says Luis Alejandro López, Product Manager Mobile Division at Xiaomi Peru.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 It comes equipped with a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor with a maximum speed clock of up to 2.96Ghz. As for the battery, it comes with a capacity of 8,720 mAh (typ) that guarantees long sessions without interruptions and you can also charge it at 22.5W guaranteeing speed in the process. This will be found with 128GB of storage in gray from S / 1,899 from the official Xiaomi store.

DATA SHEET XIAOMI PAD 5: FEATURES AND PRICE