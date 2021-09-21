Xiaomi Pad 5, excellent sound and much more, now for 254 euros

Tablets have been losing market as mobiles have gotten older, but that does not mean that they do not have a loyal audience and that they are not extremely attractive to certain sectors.

I have been testing the Xiaomi Pad 5 for several days, the new tablet that the Chinese brand has presented to show the world that not everything is said in this world, that you can compete with Apple at a much lower price.



I am talking about the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet with a design and specifications very different from what we saw three years ago with the Mi Pad 4. Unfortunately I have not been able to test the Xiaomi Smart Pen digital pen (99 euros) that can accompany to the tablet, so I’ll focus on the rest.

Let’s go first to the objective data.

Tablet Specifications

As we indicated on the day of the presentation, we are talking about an 11-inch IPS LCD screen. It has a WQHD + resolution (2560 x 1600 dots), a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a contrast ratio of 1500: 1, being compatible with Dolby Vision content. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 with 8 cores using 7nm, it has 6 GB of RAM and storage of 128 or 126 gigabytes.

Regarding the cameras:

Selfie camera: 8 megapixel sensor and optics with aperture value f / 2.0. You can record video at 1080p and 30 FPS.

Rear camera: 13 megapixel sensor and aperture value f / 2.0. You can record video up to 4K at 30 FPS.

Sound, which I will talk about in detail later, is its great protagonist. It has stereo audio and four 16 x 20mm speakers, yes, four. It uses Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio processing.

The battery also surprises with its 8720 mAh. It has a 22.5 watt charger included in the package, making it possible to charge the tablet with a maximum power of 33 watts.

Weight of 511 grams, USB – C connector, size of 254.7 x 166.3 x 6.9 mm, Bluetooth 5.0 … in short, a jewel that can be bought for 299 euros during the 23rd and 24th of September, with even more discount if you use the code MIPAD45, so that it remains for 254 euros in the 128 Gigas version.

For the first 40 purchases they give away the pencil, and for the first 100 purchases, the protective glass.

Design

I begin by talking about the design, and, apart from the fact that the frames could have been smaller, I have been a pleasant impression.

You can see that there is quality in the materials, it does not give the impression of being something fragile, and the finishes are perfect, there is nothing to complain about. It has a flat profile machined from aluminum, giving a more elegant and professional appearance than other tablets on the market. It is a good quality aluminum, it does not scratch and it protects the screen quite a bit.

The camera module makes it dance a bit when placed horizontally, but nothing over the top.

A topic that bothers a lot of people: fingerprints on the back. In this case there are no problems, as you can see in the video, they are not noticeable. It attracts a lot of dust, yes, but hey, it is something that we will have to get used to in the world of smartphones and tablets.

Camera

We have to bear in mind that nowadays almost no one uses a tablet to take photos on the streets. Xiaomi has already recognized that they have thought about facilitating the digitization of documents, not taking impressive night photos on the move.

Even so, I leave you with some shots so you can see that we cannot complain about his bet in this regard.

It is quite respectful of textures at close range.

Good colors and good contrasts in daytime photos.

In the close-ups he loses a little, his strength is not the super macro.

Sound

And came its strong point, the sound. There are four speakers that fill the room when I play Spotify. I have tested it with the demonstration videos that are on YouTube, and the result is surprising. I’ll show it to you on youtube.com/wwwhatsnew this week.

There are two speakers at the top and two at the bottom that offer stereophonic sound with a very good frequency response. As it has Dolby Atmos, it allows you to notice the spatial effects of movies.

Link, price and coupon for the Xiaomi Pad 5

It’s purchasable in this link using code MIPAD45 to get it for 254 euros.