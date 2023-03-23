Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join forces to facilitate data migration between devices

- Advertisement -

Switching to a new smartphone is a tedious task as data has to be migrated from the old phone to the new one. Some manufacturers offer tools to make this switch, but in most cases, they only work well when users switch from one phone to another of the same brand. Google already allows users to migrate data between different brands, but it’s not perfect. To mitigate this problem, the three major Chinese manufacturers have teamed up to create a new solution. Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have teamed up once again. This is their second major collaboration after the file transfer alliance.

Thanks to this new alliance, users will be able to efficiently migrate data from their old smartphones to new terminals belonging to any of these three brands. Before, users could only transfer photos and contacts between devices of these brands. But now, they can also transfer third-party apps and their data. Thus, the experience will be similar to migrating data between terminals of the same brand. At this time, we do not know if this functionality will reach global markets. Since file transfer is available outside of China, the enhanced data migration feature might also be coming in the near future.