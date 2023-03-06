Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, released at the end of summer and global marketing | Rumor

xiaomi-mix-fold-3-is-revealed-and-things-look-very-good/">Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 arrives in the second half of 2023: the super prolific Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claims it, on the Weibo social network. So far, everything is quite regular: the first model came out in March 2021, then the company settled on a launch towards the end of the summer, moreover in line with the main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

The big news is that this year the device is expected to be marketed globally, not only in China as happened with its predecessors. It’s been a pretty regular pattern with foldables from Chinese companies so far – neither the OPPO Find N nor the Vivo X Fold, for example, have been available outside the homeland, although we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the N2 sequel.

For now, there is not much concrete information on the smartphone: the first advances speak of 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and very large UFS 4.0 storage ( and even 1 TB cuts). Much more is not known, but it’s easy imagine that it will be a refinement / an upgrade of Mix Fold 2 (opening photo), with its beautiful 8.02” internal flexible AMOLED almost perfectly square with 1,914 x 2,160 pixels and 120 Hz refresh coupled to an external 6.56” AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,520 pixels and 120 Hz of refresh rate. However, we are awaiting further clarifications which, it is practically inevitable, will not be lacking in the course of the next few months.