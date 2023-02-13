Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 may bring periscopic sensor to improve in zoom, reveals rumor

Presented in August last year, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 may be in the process of seeing its successor hit the market and with that, rumors related to the brand’s new folding device begin to emerge in the form of rumors and leaks, much to our delight. In what we can consider as one of (if not the) first rumors related to the alleged Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, we expect it to be the first in the line to officially bring a periscopic camera, which could mean a considerable increase in the zoom aspect for the new device.

For comparison purposes, the Xiaomi MIX 4 (from 2021) already had an 8 MP periscopic sensor capable of 5x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom, easily surpassing the 2x optical zoom seen on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 . - Advertisement - Another rumor related to the device (and the cameras) is that it will bet on a selfie camera under the screen (something that we have seen from Samsung since the Galaxy Fold 3) to maximize the use of the screen and create the multimedia and gaming consumption experience. no interruptions.

For the time being, the hardware has not yet been related but the expectation (or guess of this writer) is that it arrives bringing at least the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, battery with robust fast charging (remembering that the current generation supports up to 67W), and at least 8″ internal and 6.5″ external screens. So, what are your bets for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3? Tell us in the comments.