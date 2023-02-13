5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsXiaomi Mix Fold 3 may bring periscopic sensor to improve in zoom,...

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 may bring periscopic sensor to improve in zoom, reveals rumor

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 may bring periscopic sensor to improve in zoom, reveals rumor
1676234945 xiaomi mix fold 3 may bring periscopic sensor to improve.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Presented in August last year, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 may be in the process of seeing its successor hit the market and with that, rumors related to the brand’s new folding device begin to emerge in the form of rumors and leaks, much to our delight.

In what we can consider as one of (if not the) first rumors related to the alleged Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, we expect it to be the first in the line to officially bring a periscopic camera, which could mean a considerable increase in the zoom aspect for the new device.

For comparison purposes, the Xiaomi MIX 4 (from 2021) already had an 8 MP periscopic sensor capable of 5x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom, easily surpassing the 2x optical zoom seen on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 .

- Advertisement -

Another rumor related to the device (and the cameras) is that it will bet on a selfie camera under the screen (something that we have seen from Samsung since the Galaxy Fold 3) to maximize the use of the screen and create the multimedia and gaming consumption experience. no interruptions.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: periscopic camera did not come in the current generation and can be upgraded in the next

For the time being, the hardware has not yet been related but the expectation (or guess of this writer) is that it arrives bringing at least the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, battery with robust fast charging (remembering that the current generation supports up to 67W), and at least 8″ internal and 6.5″ external screens.

So, what are your bets for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3? Tell us in the comments.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Youtuber visits Intel and registers Core i9-13900HK reaching 5.8 GHz in internal tests

How long can this processor last? This is certainly one of the main...
Latest news

‘Did You Memorize That?’: Nevada Gov Appears To Question Biden Energy Secretary’s Intellect

UPDATE: This piece has been updated to include a statement from Nevada Gov. Joe...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.