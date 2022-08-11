Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, open war on Samsung with a powerful, complete folding mobile and with a print photograph

After a first ing mobile in which Xiaomi tested its cutting-edge technologies, the Xiaomi Fold 2 is the second generation, an ode to the flexible screen segment. Folded is a mobile, unfolded a tablet. And it’s protected by a flexible sheet of 0.03mm UTG glass for durability.

The battle to have the best continues with the fourth phone of these characteristics that we see this week, the first of August. After the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Motorola Razr 2022, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 makes an appearance to discover how the Chinese brand seeks to become the benchmark for the most exclusive range. And she has plenty of skills for it.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi MixFold 2 screens Main: 8.02 inches, 2,160 x 1,940 pixels resolution, LTPO 2.0, 120 HZ refresh rate, flexible, 1,000 nits maximum brightness, Dolby Vision

External: 6.56 inches AMOLED, resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 3.1 Operating system Android 12 + MIUI Fold 13 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels, IMX766

Wide angle: 13 megapixels

2x telephoto/macro: 8 megapixels Frontal camera 20 megapixels connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Drums 4,500mAh

67W fast charge Others Sound Harman Kardon

Hi-Res Audio Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 161.6 x 144.7 x 5.4mm

Folded: 161.6 x 73.9 x 11.2mm

262 grams Price From 1292.35 euros to change

Flexible screen protected by 0.03 mm glass

That the mobile is flexible, and includes a screen that adapts to the folding angle, does not imply that said screen dispenses with the usual glass protection: Xiaomi has included a sheet of only 0.03 mm of UTG glass, an element that increases the resistance to scratches and the durability of the panel. It is one of the keys to the new Xiaomi mix Fold 2.

Regarding the specific characteristics of the panel, it unfolds to 8.02 inches diagonally; with an external screen of 6.56 inches. The interior is LTPO, reaches a refresh rate of 120 Hz, offers a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and a resolution of 2,160 x 1.94 pixels.

There are no palliatives in terms of power: the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 includes a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a guarantee of power. Also in energy efficiency: as we have seen in other mobiles with this SoC, Qualcomm and TSMC have done a great job in energy consumption and in the temperature reduction generated by processing. In addition, Xiaomi includes a passive cooling system with several internal layers that help dissipate heat.

The cameras chosen by Xiaomi are on the outside of the phone: flexible inner screen has no holes. For the main rear, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 opts for a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 50-megapixel sensor with OIS and f/1.6 aperture. In addition, the mobile offers a wide angle of 13 megapixels and f / 2.4; with a telephoto with 2x zoom and 8 megapixel sensor. All orchestrated by Leica: the photography brand contributes part of the processing and certain color modes available in the camera app.

Xiaomi includes a 4,500 mAh battery in its Mix Fold 2; with 67 W fast charge. It has a double stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

The foldable mobile will be available in China with reservations starting today, August 11. The safest thing is that it will not leave the Chinese market, as happened with the previous Fold. There it can be purchased at the following prices: