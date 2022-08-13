Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is very thin: the challenge to Z Fold 4 goes from millimeters

- Advertisement -

The summer is going to become particularly load for all folding enthusiasts, since in the next few hours we will see several launches, starting with the one expected for tomorrow concerning the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 series by Samsung. Subsequently, the new Motorola Moto RAZR 2022 will arrive – the rival of the Flip – and the next MIX Fold 2 from , the latter at the center of a recent series of rumors that has helped us to get to know it better.

The news continues to arrive also thanks to the reports of the well-known insider Ice Universewho shared a new teaser of the MIX Fold 2 that shows one of the main features of Xiaomi’s next folding: the thickness. Yes, because, as you can see from the short video included in the tweet you find below, MIX Fold 2 turns out to be only a few fractions of a millimeter thicker than the same USB Type-C connector on the smartphone.

Xiaomi MIX Fold2, the video is here, it’s time to surprise you, the thinnest folding phone ever, please pay attention to Type C, it is only a little thicker than Type C, it can’t be thinner. Only 5.x mm thick.😍😍😍

Overall, as reported by Ice Universe, the thickness of each side could be close to 5 mm, so the overall thickness should not exceed one centimeter by much. This, of course, without particular sacrifices regarding the technical data sheet, since under the body there will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, assisted by 12 GB of RAM memory, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal memory and an almost completely square internal display, given the 10.3: 9 format.

At the moment there are no details regarding the distribution of the MIX Fold 2 on international markets, although it is plausible that even this round will be confined exclusively to the Chinese one – as happened with the predecessor -, however it is certain that it will also be possible to have it. from us through the usual parallel import channels.