Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: features and launch of the new folding according to rumors

Almost a year after the launch of the first leaflet of Xiaomi the MIX Fold, rumors about his successor are rekindled, which without too many surprises should be called MIX Fold 2. The first rumors about the device emerged last December, and indicated a launch in March, the same month that the Chinese giant had chosen for MIX Fold.

And now they come new news directly from Chinaand precisely by the well-known leaker Digital Chat Stationwho has decided to unbutton himself on what could be the window of launch of MIX Fold 2, correcting the roll of the hypotheses that emerged previously.

Nothing released in March: apparently there would still be a wait for the next Xiaomi folding, given that the launch would be scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, and therefore between the beginning of April and the end of June. And at the moment Digital Chat Station he does not have more precise information: so it could take a little, or still four months.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

On the nature of the device, on the other hand, we already have some clues. MIX Fold 2 should keep the booklet form factor of the first incarnation, therefore going to be placed in the vicinity of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The internal display should measure 8.1 inand both this and the external screen would be equipped with a refresh rate 120Hz. At least for the main screen Xiaomi should employ a panel LTPO capable of guaranteeing an adaptive refresh rate, capable of changing according to the contexts of use and thus balancing energy consumption.

Under the body, the SoC, barring surprises, will be Qualcomm’s flagship, that is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1and the battery will be from 5,000 mAh. Finally, in terms of engineering it seems that – as expected – Xiaomi has worked to bring an improved hinge.

Xiaomi is also ready to double on the folding front: in addition to the heir of the MIX Fold, in fact, an unprecedented device with a clamshell form-factor is also on the way, which instead will aim to compete with the segment currently dominated by the Galaxy Z Flip. 3 from Samsung.