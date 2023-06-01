Xiaomi Mix Flip? Mysterious cell phone appears in code and can be launched with brand flagships

Xiaomi started work on a mysterious smartphone that has no predecessor in its range of top-of-the-line appliances. The information was confirmed by the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station.
After revealing the numbering of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, which should be launched in mid-November with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the leaker paid attention to a model that has the code “N7”.
For DCS, as much as this simple detail does not reveal anything about the device, its numbering is a novelty within Xiaomi’s flagship line, since the company always works with three models.
- N1 – Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- N2 – Xiaomi 14
- N3 – Xiaomi 14 Pro
For now, this N7 numbering device is still a total mystery, but DCS and other analysts point out that perhaps the smartphone is known as “Xiaomi Mix Flip”. That is, a device that follows the pattern of the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip.
Samsung, Motorola, OPPO and vivo already sell flip solutions in China and Xiaomi is relatively “behind” in this segment, since the company has always bet its chips on the Mix Fold.
As usual, Xiaomi does not comment on this type of leak. Therefore, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.
On another front, rumors indicate that the company may advance the launch of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to compete with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Do you believe this device is really a flip? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.