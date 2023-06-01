Xiaomi Mix Flip? Mysterious cell phone appears in code and can be launched with brand flagships

Xiaomi started work on a mysterious smartphone that has no predecessor in its range of top-of-the-line appliances. The information was confirmed by the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station.

After revealing the numbering of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, which should be launched in mid-November with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the leaker paid attention to a model that has the code “N7”.

For DCS, as much as this simple detail does not reveal anything about the device, its numbering is a novelty within Xiaomi’s flagship line, since the company always works with three models.