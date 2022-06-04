Xiaomi Mix 2 Fold and 12S closer and closer: 3C certification in China

THE next top-of-the-range smartphones from Xiaomi take a new step towards officialdom: the Mix Fold 2 and 12S have been certified in China by the 3C (China Compulsory Certificate), as reported by colleagues from Nashville Chatter. As usual, the database does not reveal much: we have just the model codes, respectively 22061218C and 2206123SC, and some details on the charging technology, which on both models will be at 67 W and will use the same charger model, marked by the code MDY-12-EF. At this point it is reasonable to expect that the presentation of the two smartphones, at least in China, will not be too distant: the wait could be in the order of just a few weeks.



XIAOMI 12S

The smartphone shouldn’t differ too much from the model we saw earlier this year. It is reasonable to expect at least two models in the mid-career refresh – the basic one and the Pro one, although of course nothing should be taken for granted. A rather obvious prediction is that instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 produced by Samsung there will be the Plus variant, this time made by TSMC and which apparently represents a good step forward in terms of performance and energy efficiency; however, as for the range at the beginning of the year, the Qualcomm chip could only be reserved for the Pro variant, while a MediaTek will touch the standard one. The other rumored specs are a 120 Hz OLED display and a 50 MP main camera, made for the first time in partnership with Leica.

XIAOMI MIX FOLD 2

The second generation of the “smartfold” of the Chinese company should improve in several areas of the technical sheet (we return to talk about Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it is not known if Plus), but the real innovations should, once again, focus on what makes a foldable a foldable – that is, the hinge. A rumor even suggests that the device could to bend both in one direction and in another, thus assuming a Huawei Mate X style configuration or a Galaxy Z Fold style. It sounds really hard to believe at this point, but it can’t be ruled out entirely either. In any case, it seems fairly established that the foldable display will support one maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, and that thanks to the LTPO technology it will be variable. A more usable external display is also expected, with a 21: 9 aspect ratio and a higher screen-to-body ratio.