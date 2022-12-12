Xiaomi Mini PC, the new headache for Mac mini computers arrives

- Advertisement -

It was pointed out that in the presentation of the new Xiaomi 13 phones, an important novelty would also arrive: the first desktop computer of the Asian company. And this has settled and, therefore, Xiaomi it launches into another segment in the market in which to date it had no presence.

The name of the new equipment is Xiaomi Mini PC, which leaves no doubt that we are talking about a small device (specifically 112 x 112 x 38 mm) and that, obviously, aims to stand up to Apple’s Mac mini. But, for this, it has decided to bet on Windows 11, due to the positive experience it already has in the use of this Microsoft work on laptops.

Aesthetically, this is a striking model of black color and square shape that has a chassis of aluminum in order to avoid problems with temperature (and the associated sound). The fact is that aesthetically there is not much surprise regarding what could be expected, I extend a large number of connections in the case (in addition to the use of Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6). They are the following:

Two HDMI connections

Three USB Type-A 3.2 ports

Two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4)

A USB type A 2.0

gigabit ethernet

Headphone jack

The hardware of this Xiaomi desktop

This is where the surprise has come, since the vast majority of the data that was had bet on the use of AMD components, but finally Xiaomi has decided to maintain its usual way of working with computers and has opted for Intel. In this way, the processor is a Core i5-1240P twelfth generation that is capable of working a maximum frequency of 4.4GHz. This provides excellent musculature by using in combination its nothing less than 16GB RAM.

For storage, the decision has been to resort to a 512GB SSD which, in truth, is more than enough to store information without having to constantly resort to the cloud. And, by the way, it must be said that the graph It is the one integrated into the processor itself, so a dedicated one is not used (which means that games are not its maximum objective). The point is that we are talking about a Intel Iris Xe which is more than solvent with normal use.

Price and availability

In the first case, it must be said that the news is very good, since in exchange this Xiaomi Mini PC costs the exchange about 505 euros, which is not exactly outrageous. At the moment there are no different versions by colors or different memory possibilities -something that is not ruled out-. In addition, you have to wait for the company to confirm if this computer leaves the borders of China (which, logically, is so).

