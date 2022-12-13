Xiaomi Mini Host: Xiaomi’s first mini PC is here

Xiaomi has introduced the Mini Host, a mini PC with a laptop processor and more ports than can be found in modern laptops. Xiaomi Mini Host has a 0.44 liter case, which should make it small enough to fit on most desktops. It weighs 437 g and measures 112 x 112 x 38 mm. At the heart of Xiaomi’s first mini PC is the Intel Core i5-1240P, a 28W 12-core processor from Intel’s Alder Lake-P series. It has 4 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 16 threads, plus an Iris Xe Graphics G7 iGPU that packs 80 Execution Units (EU).

Additionally, the Xiaomi Mini Host has 512 GB of PCIe 4.0 storage and 16 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, despite the fact that the Core i5-1240P supports faster DDR5 RAM. Modern connectivity standards such as Bluetooth 5.3 and WiFi 6 are present, as well as two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Xiaomi has also equipped the Mini Host with a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, as well as three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a single USB 2.0 Type-A port and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. However, it should be noted that the latter reach a maximum bandwidth of 18 Gbps, and not 48 Gbps like normal HDMI 2.1 ports.

Price and availability

So far, Xiaomi has only announced the Mini Host in China. It has not confirmed if it will release the Mini Host globally. The price of the Mini Host is CNY 3,699 (~€504) during Xiaomi’s pre-sale period, but it will go up to CNY 3,999 (~€545) when the period ends on December 25.