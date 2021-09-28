Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, with Android TV and Google Assistant

A new Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has appeared in the database of the FCC regulator. It is a new version of the streamer from the Chinese firm for the Android TV platform and with support for Google’s virtual assistant.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick looks identical in design to its predecessor and with a size not much larger than that of a USB pendrive, but it arrives improved in its wireless performance, with a new SoC engine and the addition of new functions. Will compete directly with others Small, inexpensive basic streaming devices like Google’s Chromecast or Amazon’s Fire TV stick.

Connected to an HDMI port, they all have the same objective: to elevate televisions without Smart TV functions to the category of “smart” or, in general, to improve the performance of older screens or those that already have this type of functions that offers access to streaming services such as Netflix, HBO or Prime Video, and also applications or games, in this case the thousands available on the Android platform.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

The new streamer mounts an SoC Amlogic S905Y4. It is an ARM with four Cortex-A35 cores and integrated Mali-G31 MP2 graphics that will not break any performance record, although in this type of device it does not have the relevance that in a PC.

The installed memory is not mentioned, although we assume that it will repeat the two current versions, the first with 1 GB of RAM for 1080p resolutions and the second with 2 Gbytes to handle 4K video. Both models support advanced content with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTD HD.

The Xiaomi streamer will have its own control knob, which will have an arrow pad, navigation keys, buttons dedicated to Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a button for Google’s virtual assistant. In the connectivity section and in addition to the HDMI port to which it connects, it has support for Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi 5, with data transfer speeds of up to 866 Mbps.

Xiaomi will ship the new Mi TV Stick with a 5V / 1A power adapter, a USB cable for charging and an HDMI extension cable to use in situations where there may not be adequate space to connect the device directly to your TV port.

No price has been provided, but it must be very cheap taking into account that the Amazon Fire TV Stick is available from 29 euros.