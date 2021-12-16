Xiaomi Mi Stick 4K: Dolby Vision and Android TV 11 to turn your old TV into a Smart TV

After what has seemed an eternal wait, Xiaomi finally launches its Xiaomi TV Stick 4K on the market. This new device from the Asian company comes with support for 4K resolution and HDR systems. In addition, it has a much more powerful processor, compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and the latest version of Android TV.

Till the date, Amazon is the company that dominates the market for HDMI Sticks with an iron fist thanks to its Fire TV, along with Google’s Chomecasts. Of course, they are not the only models that you can find in the market, but they are the most popular, and now Xiaomi is also looking to make its place in the sector.

Of course the launch of its Xiaomi Mi TV Stick was rather decafInstead of focusing on offering powerful technical features, they sought to stand out with a much more affordable price.

What’s more, his device was only capable of playing content in Full HD quality. But now comes your new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which has been designed and manufactured thinking of making it the rival of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Max and the Chromecast with Google TV from the Mountrain View-based giant.

What’s new about the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K remote control Xiaomi

Regarding the design of the new Xiaomi device, this has no notable changes with respect to the first model of the company. It is a rectangular-shaped main unit with a black housing, HDMI connector and a microUSB connector for the device’s power supply.

On the command of this, It is a product that works via Bluetooth and has direct access buttons to Amazon Prime Video, Google Assistant and Netflix. Of course, it does not lack its buttons to control the volume, and three more to navigate the system.

The main difference can be seen under the hood, since it has a Quad-core Cortex-A35 SoC with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, which comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Thanks to this set it has Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. If you take a look at the spec sheet, you will be surprised to find that it also has support for the DTS HD audio format.

This new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will have Android TV 11 inside, so you will have access to the most searched apps. Despite the fact that the device is already listed on Xiaomi’s global official page, its price has not yet been specified.

And not only that, but the date on which it will begin marketing has not been announced either. If we take into account the fact that the previous model was priced at 40 euros, we can assume that this new version with 4K resolution will cost somewhat higher than it could be around 59 euros.

