Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7: more screen and sports functions to remain the most popular smart bracelet

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is now official. The most popular smart bracelet on the market is renewed once again to continue being one of the reference options. Based on a super tight price and a design that is gradually improving to offer a bigger screen, more battery and new functions monitoring and training.

This is what the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 offers, presented together with the new Redmi Note 11T. A bracelet that lives up to the saying that “if something works, you better not touch it”. Do not expect a great revolution in this new generation, but another iteration to continue improving a smartband that is as simple as it is effective.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7

The ‘Always-on-Display’ arrives on a screen that grows slightly

The look of the Mi Band 7 is still as recognizable as it has been in years past. This year we have an increase in the diagonal of the screen, but without excessively affecting the design. We went from 1.56″ to 1.62 inches of AMOLED screen. This adjustment causes it to be slightly thicker and less elongated.

At the resolution level, we also have an improvement by going to 192 x 490 pixels. Similarly, the brightness increases up to 500 nits. But without a doubt the great novelty is in the arrival of ‘Always-On-Display’, which will allow us to display information even if we have the screen off.

The sensors we have include continuous pulse measurement, in addition to the blood oxygen level (SpO2). There is no lack of sleep quality measurement or the possibility of using the bracelet as a camera trigger.

The presence of NFC for mobile payments is kept in a specific versionallowing the base model to continue to be offered at a lower price level.

When it comes to recording sports activity, Xiaomi has taken a step forward by increasing from 30 sports to recognize up to 120 different activities.

Finally the aspect of the battery has improved, offering 180mAh, compared to 150 mAh. It will be necessary to see if this represents an improvement in autonomy, since the screen has also grown slightly.

Availability and price of the Mi Band 7

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has been presented in China, although it is expected to reach the rest of the markets in the coming months. In your country of origin, the Xiaomi smart bracelet can be purchased at a starting price of 239 yuan, about 33 euros to direct exchange.