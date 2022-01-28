Xiaomi Mi Fit thoroughly renews its design with the latest update

The sports registration application that uses many of Xiaomi’s accessories, Mi Fit, takes a leap forward in design with the latest update, number 5.6.0: better navigation through the lower tabs, much more attractive cover and menus that are closer in color to another of Xiaomi’s applications for wearables, Xiaomi Wear.

Do you have a Xiaomi activity bracelet, one of its watches or any of the accessories that the brand sells to be worn on the wrist? Well, most likely have the Mi Fit app installed on your mobile, an application that transmits notifications to the device and that, in addition, reflects all the data collected. And it is about to reflect a profound design change, you may already have it available.

Mi Fit 5.6.0 completely renews its interface design

Left, Mi Fit 5.6.0; right, Mi Fit 5.5.2

Xiaomi and Huami are in full deployment of the latest version of Mi Fit, number 5.6.0. This is already available in the Google Play Store. And, after being installed on the phone, it completely changes the interface to offer a more modern look and display more healthy information at a glance.

Mi Fit 5.6.0 represents an evolution of the interface towards the more casual style that prevails in Xiaomi Wear, for example. The number of lower lashes increases to include sports practices and thus free the upper areathe steps have more presence on the home screen, the colors better show the different elements, and the cover changes to offer more information by scrolling vertically.

The sports record has not changed in appearance, nor has the way of displaying each practice or the user menu (profile). And the sync issues between the phone app and connected devices don’t seem to have been fixed. This is one of the main complaints of Google Play.

MyFit 5.6.0

The new Mi Fit app can now be downloaded directly from the Android store. What does not appear? You can download the APK directly from APK Mirror. At the level of functionalities, the cover customization with selectable cards: From the option “Edit the data card” it is possible to organize the home page as desired.

My Fit Developer: Anhui Huami Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Category: Health & Wellness

Via | tutto android