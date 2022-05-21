Xiaomi Mi Band 7: This is what the next activity bracelet will look like

Every year, like clockwork, Xiaomi launches a new Mi Band fitness bracelet. Today, the company has not officially presented the product, but it has shared some images of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7. Xiaomi has also shared the launch date in China: May 24, 2022. Xiaomi usually releases its trackers in China first and then in the rest of the world a few weeks later. Therefore, it is expected that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will arrive in our country soon. Rumors suggest that Xiaomi could slightly increase the screen size this year. The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, but the new model could have a 1.62-inch screen.

Other than that, the usual features should be on board, including step measurement, sleep monitoring, heart rate, SpO2, and general fitness tracking. It should also have NFC support, but it will probably only reach certain areas of the world.