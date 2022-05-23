Xiaomi Mi Band 7, bigger screen, battery and better interface

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will be the next version of the quantifying bracelet of the Chinese company. The first images of it have appeared this weekend on Weibo and everything indicates that it will be officially presented on May 24 at an event where we will also see a new mobile, the Redmi Note 11T.

Xiaomi fitness bands have been extremely successful since they hit the market in 2014. The series is estimated to have surpassed 40 million units sold since it started in 2014 with a model that only cost 9 dollars, a very tight price that received a massive reception.

It was Xiomi’s first bet in the wearable field and since then, in addition to launching smart watches, it has been updating the series almost annually. If the first version lacked a screen and hence its price, the seventh generation that will arrive this week will have its main novelty in this component.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7, more screen and battery

And it is that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will have a significantly larger screen than its predecessor. The new AMOLED panel of the wearable will have 1.62 inchesapproximately 25% higher than that used in the Mi Band 6. Its resolution will also increase to 192 x 490 pixels and perhaps its maximum brightness will be around 500 nits.

This extra screen real estate has prompted Xiaomi to make some changes to the band’s user interface. It will support new gestures and new elements and the larger screen is likely to improve the overall readability of texts. The device will support all major tracking features, including heart rate, blood oxygen dataexercise results or weather alerts.

According to previous information, the battery charge life would experience a significant jump over the previous generation. This can come both from increasing the capacity of your battery, as well as from changes and optimizations in the energy saving system.

Other data such as its SoC, memory and storage are not known, but it is certain that Xiaomi will continue to maintain the lightness of the bracelet and its resistance to water. Its objective will be the same as that of the entire series, a band-bracelet dedicated to sports and health fields that will allow recording activity and connecting with the company’s smartphones or those of other manufacturers through its Bluetooth wireless connection.

Prices have not been leaked, but they are expected to be as tight as the previous ones, below the barrier of 50 euros. We already update after its official presentation.