Xiaomi Mi Band 7: 1.62″ screen always on, 120 workouts and more news

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 7, with a larger screen that features the always-on display function, 120 training modes and detailed statistics. Starting from the screen, the Mi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch panel, which is 25% larger than the Mi Band 6 released in 2021. Along with the screen size, resolution and brightness of the screen have also been increased slightly. The AMOLED screen now has up to 500 nits of brightness and a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 326ppi. For the first time, Xiaomi has also added the option of an always-on display (AOD) to the Mi Band series. This means that a minimal clock will be displayed on the screen all the time, while the main clock face will only be visible when the user interacts with the Mi Band 7 or raises their wrist.

The Mi Band 7 is also slightly heavier at 13.5 grams for the non-NFC model, but is thinner by half a millimeter despite having a larger battery. The Mi Band 7 still uses a three-axis gyroscope and a three-axis accelerometer. Xiaomi does not disclose the details of the PPG sensor that measures heart rate and the SpO2 (blood oxygen level) sensors. For fitness tracking, the Mi Band 7 now supports up to 120 different training modes, which is a big jump from the 30 modes supported on the Mi Band 6. In training, it provides detailed information, including measurements. heart rate zone and current calorie consumption. Xiaomi has also included features to tell you about the optimal recovery time as well as the ideal VO2 Max value. VO2 Max quantifies the maximum amount of oxygen needed based on age and BMI (body mass index) for an intense training session. Mi Band 7 also calculates Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC) data to determine the intensity of your workout. For those with a competitive spirit, Xiaomi offers the option to challenge friends for various virtual medals and other rewards in the Mi Fitness app. When it comes to endurance, Xiaomi claims that the Mi Band 7 is swimmable and can survive being submerged in water up to 50 meters deep.

Externally, Xiaomi now offers more options for the official straps of the Mi Band 7, including two new camouflage options along with two fluorescent colors: green and orange. In addition to these, the straps come in six different colors. To complement the new strap colors, the Mi Band 7 also receives over 100 watch faces via the companion app. The Mi Band 7 has a 44% larger battery with an alleged autonomy of 15 days. Xiaomi doesn’t specify if this is with the AOD on or off, but we hope it’s the latter. It also features the same magnetic charging mechanism as the Mi Band 6.

Price and availability

The Mi Band 7 is currently only available in China and is priced at CNY 239 (about €33) for the regular model and CNY 279 (about €39) for the NFC model, which may be limited to China. Based on what has happened in the past, we can expect global availability to be announced in the next two to three months.