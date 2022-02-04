Search here...
MobileAndroid

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G at the best price on eBay on offer of the day

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

 

It is a real eBay offer of the day that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G, the mid-range of Chinese society.

The variant with 5G connectivity only is proposed today on eBay for 268 euros: this is the lowest price recorded for this model which, we recall, boasts well 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory in addition to the Snapdragon 778 processor. A very interesting product therefore and that we recommend considering the very high quality / price ratio.

Read:

Google adds an online guitar tuner to its built-in search engine functions

XIAOMI 11 LITE 5G NEW EDITION DUAL SIM 128GB 8GB RAM BLACK ITALIA BRAND

339 268
XIAOMI 11 LITE 5G NEW EDITION DUAL SIM 128GB 8GB RAM BLUE ITALIA BRAND

 

339 268
XIAOMI 11 LITE 5G NEW EDITION DUAL SIM 128GB 8GB RAM GREEN ITALIA BRAND

 

339 268
XIAOMI 11 LITE 5G NEW EDITION DUAL SIM 128GB 8GB RAM PINK ITALIA BRAND

 

339 268 

Alternatively on Amazon at a good price:

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – 6 + 128GB Smartphone, 6.55 AMOLED Display? at 90Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Triple Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, 4250mAh, Truffle Black (IT version + 2 Years Warranty)

 

319
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available online from Amazon to 286 euros.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available onto 298 euros.

Previous articleThe Pixel 6 / 6 Pro are now available in Spain for €649 and €899
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G at the best price on eBay on offer of the day

  It is a real eBay offer of the day that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G,...
Mobile

The Pixel 6 / 6 Pro are now available in Spain for €649 and €899

Google has announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro They're available starting today in Spain and...
iphone

This “portable” battery can recharge an iPhone daily for 15 years

Perhaps in the future, when our electronic devices carry almost inexhaustible batteries made of "graphene" or some other...
Social Networks

Do you have any of these versions of WhatsApp? update it to avoid problems

The security problems of apps most popular that we use on a daily basis are not a...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.