Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G at the best price on eBay on offer of the day

It is a real eBay offer of the day that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G, the mid-range of Chinese society.

The variant with 5G connectivity only is proposed today on eBay for 268 euros: this is the lowest price recorded for this model which, we recall, boasts well 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory in addition to the Snapdragon 778 processor. A very interesting product therefore and that we recommend considering the very high quality / price ratio.