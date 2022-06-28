Xiaomi, medium range with top screen: there is a model coming with LTPO display

- Advertisement -

The indiscretion comes from China, and precisely from the well-known leaker Digital Chat Stationand this time it has nothing to do with top devices like the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the new Xiaomi 13 series. In fact, it seems that the Chinese giant is ready to raise the bar with regard to medium-range displays. How? Soon presenting a device intended precisely for the mid-range but equipped with a top screen, or a LTPO flexible panel with refresh rate up to 120Hz manufactured by Huaxing Optoelectronics.

THE BENEFITS OF AN LTPO DISPLAY

LTPO displays are the prerogative of top smartphones, such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro (which you see in the opening image), and they allow a dynamic and intelligent management of the update frequency: in this case the excursion will be total, being able to go from 1Hz up to a maximum of 120 Hz – all while supporting DC dimming technology and high frequency PWM attenuation.

In practice, an LTPO display is capable, for example, of adopting a 60hz refresh rate where it recognizes that the video played is at 60fps, then dropping further to 10 Hz when static images or texts are displayed on the screen, and then spurting at 120Hz instead during navigation of menus or scrolling of web pages, in order to guarantee maximum fluidity. This solution, as can be easily understood, allows you to benefit from the advantages of a 120 Hz display while limiting energy expenditure according to the scenarios of use, to the benefit of autonomy.

Returning to the leak, Digital Chat Station does not provide further information. Therefore, we do not know what model this mid-range will be: the hypotheses circulating on the net at the moment speak of a possible Xiaomi Civi 2. In any case, it will not be an isolated model, but a forerunner: in the next year, therefore, we can expect more than a Xiaomi mid-range with LTPO screen – and probably the same road will be beaten with increasing insistence also by other manufacturers.