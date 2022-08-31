Xiaomi may launch cell phone with 210W charging soon, certification indicates

Xiaomi has been preparing the launch of the Xiaomi 13 family and many details of the smartphones have already been revealed in leaks, but few people know that the company has also been working on a new fast charging technology.
This Wednesday (31), the 210W charger from the company has been approved in China’s Compulsory certification (3C) body and this indicates that it may already be launched together with any smartphone.
According to the regulatory agency, the device is numbered MDY-13-EU, and these are its specifications:
5V/3A, 9V/3A, 11V/6A Max, 17W/10.5A Max 20V/10.5A Max.
For now, Xiaomi does not comment on the matter, but the company is a reference in fast charging technology. At the end of last year, the company successfully tested the 200W charging on the Xiaomi Mi 11.
The numbers show that the device was recharged from 0 to 100% in just 8 minutes of power, and the device has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh.
Apparently, Xiaomi could end up launching 200W charging even before the 210W option and this could be one of the biggest highlights of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
It is worth remembering that the iQOO 10 Pro already uses 200W technology and it was launched last month. Therefore, the trend is that competition in the ultra-fast charging segment will increase even more.
Looking forward to Xiaomi’s next releases? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.