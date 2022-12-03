Xiaomi may announce mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 6000 processors, 16GB of RAM and more

Xiaomi may be preparing to launch its first line of compact desktops. According to leaks released on the social network Weibo this Friday (02), the Chinese giant will announce the models with advanced hardware and prices in the range of BRL 3 thousand🇧🇷 Images released by one of the users show the manufacturer is working on at least two models. One of them is the “Xiaomi Host”, which will use a rectangular case with hexagonal geometric shapes on the sides and air vents on the back.

(Images: Reproduction / Weibo)

Apparently, the Xiaomi Host won't come with any piece of hardware by default except for one XM22AL5X power supply only 100W🇧🇷 Compact, the cabinet should serve as a base for installing modular low-power hardware kits. It is possible to observe that the model has an area for up to two dedicated video card slots. The case would give users the option to customize the hardware components, but with low-power parts, as its form factor precludes the use of advanced cooling solutions and appears to require a Mini-ITX form factor motherboard. .

Normally, pressing “Windows” + “M” on a Windows device minimizes all windows to display the Desktop, but the spelling of these keys in the instruction manual and on the power supply suggests that this shortcut would serve to another command on Xiaomi Host.





(Image: Reproduction / Weibo)

A second compact Chinese desktop model was discovered by the user GoneWild from Weibo. The name of this product was not revealed, but it is possible to observe that it has a similar look to Apple's Mac Mini. O leaker claims that this mini PC will be equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor 8-core processor with 6-nanometer Zen 3+ architecture and Radeon 680M iGPU. The model would use 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage on SSD. still second GoneWildthe compact desktop would have an MSRP of ¥3,999 (about 2,964). Rumors say that the modular and compact computer lines will be presented together with the Xiaomi 13, the brand's top-of-the-line cell phone that was supposed to be announced last Thursday (1st), but had its launch postponed indefinitely.

