Xiaomi may announce mass layoffs and rumor scares employees

Like other technology companies, Xiaomi may be preparing to lay off several employees as a way to deal with the global financial crisis that has hit the sector.

According to sources, the scale of layoffs will be significantsince there are cuts planned for several sectors, such as the smartphone department, internet of things and home appliances.

Some sectors of the company estimate that the cut could reach 75% of the workforce, while others talk about 40%. The total scale of dismissals was not informed, but the estimate indicates that the number could reach 15%.