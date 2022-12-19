Xiaomi may announce mass layoffs and rumor scares employees

Like other technology companies, Xiaomi may be preparing to lay off several employees as a way to deal with the global financial crisis that has hit the sector.
According to sources, the scale of layoffs will be significantsince there are cuts planned for several sectors, such as the smartphone department, internet of things and home appliances.
Some sectors of the company estimate that the cut could reach 75% of the workforce, while others talk about 40%. The total scale of dismissals was not informed, but the estimate indicates that the number could reach 15%.
People with behind-the-scenes access to Xiaomi also report that the company is rewarding laid-off employees with doubling pay for unused vacation days.
Translating the percentages into real numbers, the number of employees that can be fired can reach six thousand.
For now, we don’t know if the wave of layoffs is only hitting the headquarters in mainland China or if the company is also cutting jobs globally, since the manufacturer did not comment on the matter🇧🇷 In any case, Xiaomi needs to rebalance itself after its sales dropped considerably this year.
High global inflation and the recession scenario in 2023 have made many people give up changing their smartphone. As a result, the Chinese saw its sales drop 59.1% in the last quarter.