Xiaomi makes its debut in the North Region with a kiosk opened in Manaus

Xiaomi continues its expansion plan in Europe. Now, the company has arrived in the North Region with a new kiosk in the city of Manaus. The new point of sale at the site is located at Amazonas Shopping.

Among the products present in the establishment and available to consumers are smartphones, smartbands, smartwatches, headphones, robot vacuum cleaners, smart body scales and portable speakers.

Image: Disclosure / Xiaomi Brasil

The Manaus kiosk consists of another one inaugurated in Europe, which also had one in Recife and another in Rio de Janeiro, in the last 30 days. Xiaomi’s intention is to continue openings in 2023.

“It is a great joy to be able to bring Xiaomi technology to the population of the North, where we concentrate a good portion of our fans. Through the kiosk, consumers will be able to check every detail of the devices, testing functionalities and evaluating the design and colors of our devices, thus bringing the brand closer to the public. We have a very good perspective, mainly due to the fact that the debut takes place in a hot period for sales, when people are looking for original gifts for Christmas.”

Luciano Barbosa

Head of Operation Xiaomi Europe

So far, over these three and a half years of operations in the domestic market, the company has 11 points of sale throughout Europe, in addition to another 8,000 points of sale spread across the country through partnerships with large retailers.

The Xiaomi kiosk at Amazonas Shopping is located on the 1st floor and is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and on Sundays, from 2 pm to 9 pm.

What is your assessment of Xiaomi’s expansion in Europe? Comment with us!

