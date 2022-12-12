Xiaomi launches Watch S2 and Buds 4 headset at event in China

In an event held this Sunday (11) in China, the Xiaomi unveiled its new smartwatch and also the new generation of the brand’s Buds line of headphones. It’s about the models watch s2success of the S1 (launched globally in March) and Buds 4which arrives to replace the Buds 3.

Xiaomi Watch S2

As previously reported, the new smart watch model from the manufacturer comes in two variants: one with 42mm and another with 46mm. The first has a 1.34-inch AMOLED screen and 466 x 466 resolution and 353 ppi. As for the second, the size goes up to 1.47″ and the resolution remains the same, which results in a slightly lower pixel density (326 ppi). - Advertisement - Among the highlights of the product, it is worth mentioning the sensor that is in charge of measuring the temperature of the skin. In addition, it is also capable of measuring body composition. In addition, there are 117 different sports modes and some sensors already on the market, such as heart rate and SpO2.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

The Buds 4 arrives to be an upgrade of the previous generation and brings several attractions in general. At first, the headset is a semi-in-ear type and comes with features such as active noise cancellation and call noise reduction with the help of the 3 microphones in the headset and a tool that uses AI to reduce wind noise. It is worth mentioning that the product also has IP54 certification, which guarantees resistance to water and dust, although it is not proof against them. That is, you can’t abuse it too much in more extreme situations. The battery, anyway, promises 6 hours with a charge and up to 30 hours with the case.

Availability and price