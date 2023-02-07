Xiaomi launches Walkie Talkie 2S that lasts up to 120 hours on standby

Xiaomi has been quite experimental and bold enough in its new products. Washing machines, deep fryers, kitchen chimneys and other appliances that escape the standard market and flagship of the smartphone company have already been launched. The novelty now a new walkie talkie, the Xiaomi Walkie Talkie 2S brings several interesting features, including the 120 hours standby.
The device has a thin textured body for a better grip and has a transmission power of 4W, as well as a 1.7-inch color display to display the necessary information. It comes with the support of a USB Type-C port, through which it is possible to recharge the battery of the gadget. Xiaomi has also provided a IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, which makes it splash-proof. The device also supports FM radio, which can be used without any problems.
The gadget uses a drive 36 mm speaker larger for a clearer and louder audio experience. The thickness of the body is only 15 mm and the weight of the whole machine is only 130 grams. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, with which you can connect your headphones to the walkie-talkie.
Xiaomi Walkie-Talkie 2S offers up to 80 custom channels in addition to the most popular 20 long-distance channels, and the frequency of each custom channel can be adjusted separately. Its 4W power allows calls in metropolitan areas up to 5 km away.
The Xiaomi Walkie Talkie 2S is priced at CNY 299 (Rs. It is already being sold in China and can be ordered from Xiaomi’s official website.