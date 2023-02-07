Xiaomi launches Walkie Talkie 2S that lasts up to 120 hours on standby

Xiaomi has been quite experimental and bold enough in its new products. Washing machines, deep fryers, kitchen chimneys and other appliances that escape the standard market and flagship of the smartphone company have already been launched. The novelty now a new walkie talkie, the Xiaomi Walkie Talkie 2S brings several interesting features, including the 120 hours standby.

The device has a thin textured body for a better grip and has a transmission power of 4W, as well as a 1.7-inch color display to display the necessary information. It comes with the support of a USB Type-C port, through which it is possible to recharge the battery of the gadget. Xiaomi has also provided a IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, which makes it splash-proof. The device also supports FM radio, which can be used without any problems.