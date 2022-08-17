Xiaomi launches the Wireless Mouse Lite 2 mouse… For less than €6!

- Advertisement -

The company Xiaomi It already has a product ecosystem that is possibly the largest that currently exists in the world of technology. It is capable of launching a very powerful tablet or a fryer without oil. Today it was the turn of a new wireless mouse which is designed for those who need an economic model.

The model we are talking about is designed to be used with computers, offering excellent compatibility. This is because it has no problems with either Windows or macOS (even on Linux it works without the slightest problem). The reason for this is that it uses technology to communicate 2.4GHz radio frequency, including the necessary USB adapter for it. In other words, by connecting this and waiting a few seconds you will have the Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Lite 2 ready to use it.

Good details in this Xiaomi despite being cheap

An example of what we say is that it has a resolution that reaches the 1000dpi. This means that it offers a high capacity to detect movements, and this is so on all types of surfaces. An element of precision selection is not included, something interesting to manage the energy consumption, but this is something that does not imply a particularly important penalty.

Since we are talking about autonomy, it must be said that the battery used by this Xiaomi mouse is one AA battery (which, by the way, is not included with the accessory). This may seem insufficient, but due to the low consumption of the optical sensor it uses and how well the communication is managed, the duration offered by the device without having to make any changes is months. Not bad, everything must be said.

You can carry it from one place to another comfortably

This is because both the dimensions and the weight of the Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Lite 2 are well dimensioned. In the first case, we are talking about 108.5 x 57.5 x 35.6 millimeters; while in the second the mouse stays in 45 grams. Therefore, in the laptop bag or backpack it fits like a glove. By the way, its finish is in plastic black, and aesthetically nothing has changed compared to the previous generation (maintaining the curvature for the hand that allows quite careful ergonomics).

But if there is something that stands out about this accessory, which was first announced in China, but which will undoubtedly reach other regions such as Spain, it is its price. This stands at 39 yuan. Instead we talk about just under six euros, an almost laughable figure considering what this device offers. Therefore, considering what it costs and its quality, this Xiaomi mouse undoubtedly becomes one of the best on the market.

