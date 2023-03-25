Xiaomi launches the new Redmi Note 12 Series: prices and launch promos

- Advertisement -

As expected, Xiaomi also launched its new Series in Italy today , which includes four smartphones: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Xiaomi has also launched its new , a smartwatch with integrated GPS that offers several features dedicated to sports and health. The Redmi Smart Band 2 and the new earphones are also available today . These accessories had already been launched in China last December.

This is the comment of Wen Ou, General Manager Western Europe Xiaomi:

“After the great success with Redmi Note 11 Series, we want to continue on the path of innovation by raising the bar in the mid-range. With the Redmi Note 12 series and the new wearable devices I am sure we will surprise Western European consumers once again, not only with the combination of high performance and features developed with users in mind, but also with the highly competitive price”

REDMI NOTE 12 PRO E PRO+ REDMI NOTE 12 PRO (TECHNICAL SHEET) REDMI NOTE 12 PRO+ (TECHNICAL SHEET)

REDMI NOTE 12 4G E 5G REDMI NOTE 12 4G (TECHNICAL SHEET) REDMI NOTE 12 5G (TECHNICAL SHEET)

REDMI WATCH 3



REDMI BUDS 4 LITE

PRICES, AVAILABILITY AND LAUNCH PROMO

REDMI NOTE 12 PRO E PRO+

The top of the range of the Redmi Note 12 Series is the new Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G equipped with a triple rear camera with a 200MP main sensor with OIS flanked by an ultra-wide camera and a 2MP camera with macro optics. The processor is a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G instead has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS flanked by an 8MP ultra wide angle and a 2MP macro. Also in this case the processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 supported by 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage . Both the Pro and Pro+ have a 5000mAh battery with fast charging at 67W and 120W respectively.

Both also feature a 120Hz AMOLED Flow display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, thin borders, and variable refresh rate fine to 120Hz.

REDMI NOTE 12 PRO

display: AMOLED 6,67″ 2400×1080, refresh rate fino a 120Hz (30, 60, 90, 120Hz), campionamento tocco. 240Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 900nit, 5.000.000:1, dimming PWM 1920Hz, DCI-P3

Processor: 6nm MediaTek 1080 with Mali-G68 GPU

memory: 6/8/12GB LPDDR4X RAM 128/256 GB internal UFS 2.2

cameras: anteriore: 16MP f/2.44 posteriori: 50MP principale Sony IMX766 con OIS, 1um pixel size, 2um 4-in-1 Super Pixel size 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 119°, f/1.88 2MP macro f/2.4

battery: 5.000mAh with 67W recharge

connettività: 5G dual SIM (dual 5G), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS

audio: 2x speaker

dimensions: 162.9x76x7.9mm

peso: 187g

colori: Midnight Black. Polar White e Sky Blue

other: side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 12

REDMI NOTE 12 PRO PLUS

display: flow AMOLED 6,67″ 2400×1800, 5.000.000:1, 900nit, refresh rate 120Hz (30/60/90Hz)

Processor: 6nm MediaTek 1080 with Mali-G68 GPU

memory: 8 of LPDDR4x RAM 256GB interna UFS 2.2

cameras: anteriore: 16MP f/ 2,45 posteriori: 200MP principale OIS, 0.56um pixel size, 1.12um 4-in-1, 2.24um 16-in-1 Super Pixel size. f/1,65 8MP ultra wide angle and macro, FOV 119° f/2.2 2MP macro f/2.4

connettività: 5G dual SIM (dual 5G), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS

audio: 2 speaker stereo

battery: 5,000mAh with 120W recharge

dimensions 162,9x76x8,98 mm

weight: 208.4g

colori: Midnight Black. Polar White e Sky Blue

other: side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 12

REDMI NOTE 12 4G E 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 both offer 120Hz AMOLED displays , 5000mAh batteries with 33W fast charging , triple rear camera and 13MP front camera. The 5G version has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor , the 4G version has a Snapdragon 685 processor , both made by Qualcomm with a 6nm manufacturing process.

The Redmi note 12 4G has a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture flanked by an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle optics and a third 2-megapixel sensor with macro optics. For the 5G version, however, the main sensor is 48 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture, again with an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel macro. The front cameras are 13 megapixels with an f/2.45 aperture.

Otherwise, the hardware features are practically the same. Among these, the 3.5mm audio jack, the infrared transmitter and a fingerprint recognition sensor placed on the side. The Redmi Note 12 4G is based on Android 13, the 5G version on Android 12. Both have MIUI 14.

REDMI NOTE 12 4G

display: AMOLED 6,67″ DotDisplay 2400×1080, 1200nit, refresh rate 120Hz (60/90/120Hz), 4.500.000:1, DCI-P3, campionamento tocco 240Hz

Processor: 6nm Snapdragon 685 with Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU

memory: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM 128 GB internal UFS 2.2

water and dust resistance: IP53

connettività: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

cameras: front: 13MP f/2.45 posteriori: 50 MP principale 0.64um, 1.28um 4-in-1 Super Pixel size f/1,8 8 MP ultra wide angle f/2.2, FOV 120° 2 MP macro f/2,4

battery: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charge

dimensions and weight: 165.66 x 75.96 x 7.85 mm for 183.5 grams

colori: Onyx Gray, Forest Green e Ice Blue

other: 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, Gorilla Glass 3, side fingerprint sensor

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 13

REDMI NOTE 12 5G

display: AMOLED 6,67″ 2400×1080, 1200nit picco, refresh rate 120Hz (60/90/120Hz), 4.500.000:1, DCI-P3, campionamento tocco 240Hz

Processor: 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 with Adreno 619 GPU

memory: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM 64GB / 128GB internal UFS 2.2

water and dust resistance: IP53

connettività: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

cameras: front: 13MP f/2.45 posteriori: 48 MP principale 0.64um, 1.28um 4-in-1 Super Pixel size f/1,8 8 MP ultra wide angle f/2.2, FOV 118° 2 MP macro f/2.4

battery: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charge

dimensions and weight: 165.88 x 76.21 x 7.98 mm for 189 grams

colori: Onyx Gray, Forest Green e Ice Blue

other: 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, Gorilla Glass 3, side fingerprint sensor

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 12

REDMI WATCH 3

Redmi Watch 3 has a 1.75 “AMOLED display with 390 x 450 pixel resolution and offers heart rate and blood oxygen level detection as well as managing more than 120 sports modes and 200 watch faces . The smartwatch has a microphone and integrated loudspeaker, for voice calls via Bluetooth, it offers an autonomy of up to 12 days and integrates NFC and GPS connectivity .

Display: 1.75″ AMOLED, 390 x 450 pixels, 70% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits max brightness, 60Hz, 341ppi

200 customizable watch faces

over 120 sports modes

sensors: optical for detecting heart rate and blood oxygen level, accelerometer, gyroscope

wireless connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 with call support

built-in microphone and speaker

GPS support: Beidou/GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS

water resistance: 5ATM

other: NFC, SOS call, voice assistant, smart control, notification support

battery: 289 mAh, autonomy up to 12 days

compatible with Android 6 (and above) / iOS 12 (and above) smartphones

dimensions (excluding strap) and weight: 42,58 x 36,56 x 9,99 mm 37 grams

strap:

colori: Elegant Black, Ivory White

REDMI BAND 2

Redmi Band 2 is instead a fitness band with 1.47 “LCD display and 172 x 320 pixel resolution, heart rate sensor, support for 30 sport modes and over 100 watch faces, liquid resistance (5ATM) and a maximum autonomy of 14 days.

display: 1.47″, TFT LCD, 172 x 320 pixels, 247 ppi, 2.5D curved glass, maximum brightness 450 nits

supports over 100 watch faces

over 30 sports modes

continuous heart rate detection

SpO2 detection

Bluetooth 5.1 LE connectivity

water resistance: 5ATM

other functions: camera remote control, music playback, stopwatch, timer, weather

battery: 210 mAh, autonomy up to 14 days

compatible with Android 6 (and above) / iOS 12 (and above) smartphones

dimensions and weight: 42,81 x 25,42 x 9,99 mm 14.9 grams

colors: Midnight Black and White

REDMI BUDS 4 LITE

Finally, the Redmi Buds 4 Lite earphones promise up to 20 hours of battery life (using the supplied charging case), support Bluetooth 5.3 technology and are equipped with 12mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

driver da 12mm

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity (up to 10 meters)

support background noise reduction in call

touch controls to manage calls, music and gaming mode

quick pairing to MIUI devices

size: auricolari: 32,24 x 18,22 x 19,63mm charging case: 55.6 x 4.3 x 22.2mm

weight: single earphone: 3.9 grams charging case: 34.55 grams

autonomy: up to 5 hours (single earphone) up to 20 hours (charging case)

colorazioni: Sunny White, Midnight Black, Sunset Orange e Trend Green

PRICES, AVAILABILITY AND LAUNCH PROMO

Redmi Note 12 Series is available on mi.com and Amazon.it, at the Xiaomi Store Italia and the best electronics and telephony chain stores.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is available in the 8GB+256GB version starting from €499.90.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in the 6GB+128GB version starting at €399.90, while in the 8GB+128GB version at €449.90.

Redmi Note 12 5G is available in the 4GB + 128GB version starting from € 299.90.

Redmi Note 12 is available in the 4GB+64GB version starting from €229.90.

As always, there are early bird offers on mi.com, valid from today until 11.59 pm on March 30th and which can be purchased in bundles as shown in the image below:

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be available at a price of €379.90 (6GB+128GB) and €399.90 (8GB+128GB).

Redmi Note 12 5G will be discounted at €279.90.

Finally, Redmi Note 12 will be available for purchase at €199.90 (4GB+64GB) and €249.90 (4GB+128GB) respectively.

Redmi Watch 3 in Ivory and Black colors will be available for €129.99 starting at 00.00 on March 27 on mi.com and Amazon.it. In the first 48 hours of availability on sale, the product will be available for purchase on mi.com at the price of €99.99.

Redmi Smart Band 2 is available in Black and White on mi.com, at Xiaomi Store Italia, Amazon.it, Unieuro, Mediaworld, Euronics, Expert at the price of €34.99. For two weeks, starting at 00:00 on March 23, the product will be available for purchase for €32.99.

Redmi Buds 4 Lite, in the Black and White versions, are available for purchase at €34.99 starting from 00.00 on March 23 on mi.com, Xiaomi Store Italia and Amazon.it. In the first 48 hours of availability on sale, the product will be available for purchase at the exclusive price of €29.99.

(updated March 23, 2023, 10:55 am)