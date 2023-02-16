Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band 2 in Brazil with color screen, 5ATM water resistance and more

Redmi Smart Band Pro was launched in Europe in March 2022 and now the new generation is arriving in the country. Xiaomi has just made the Redmi Smart Band 2 available on its official website in Europe. The smart bracelet arrives as an option for those who want to monitor physical exercises with ample battery life.

Redmi Smart Band 2 was announced in December 2022 and has a 1.47-inch TFT screen that supports more colors than the previous one. This allows it to support over 100 displays that display real-time information. The weight is only 14.9 grams with a thickness of 9.99 mm, which are great advantages of this model over smart watches.

Speaking of sensors, the bracelet monitors SpO2 blood oxygen, heart rate, menstrual cycle, sleep stages, stress level, steps that allow you to track more than 30 different types of activities with water resistance up to 50 meters deep. .

The battery has a capacity of 210mAh with estimated autonomy of 14 days of normal use, which can be explained by the absence of GPS in the bracelet, which helps to save energy during exercises. To obtain this information, the Redmi Smart Band 2 uses the user’s cell phone.