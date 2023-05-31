Xiaomi launches Redmi G27 and G27Q as its new gaming monitors with 165 Hz screens

Xiaomi is expanding its portfolio of gaming devices with the Redmi G27 and Redmi G27Q, its new gaming monitors that promise high image quality at one of the most competitive prices in the Chinese market. Both models are equipped with 27-inch screens with IPS technology and 8-bit color depth, plus 165 Hz refresh rate and support for AdaptiveSync. The Redmi G27 has Full HD resolution (1080p), while the Redmi G27Q sports a crisp panel with Quad HD resolution (1440p).

The panels have a fast response time of just 1 millisecond (GtG) and cover 99% of the sRGB color gamut with Delta E < 2. With TÜV certification, the screens guarantee protection for users' eye health by reducing light intensity blue.

The Redmi G27Q has some highlights that make your purchase more attractive, such as the USB-C port with support for recharging accessories with a power of up to 65 watts and the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, attesting to its superior image quality. Another difference between the models is the design of the screen support. The Redmi G27 has a fixed support, while the more robust version is equipped with a unique adjustable stand that allows you to adjust the screen vertically and horizontally. For connectivity, both models have HDMI and DisplayPort ports.

