Xiaomi launches Mini PC with 16GB of RAM, 12th generation Intel chip and more

Xiaomi took advantage of the launch event of its Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro smartphones to also announce a Mini PC. with the name of host miniit arrives with some interesting specifications, in addition to its compact size and a decent amount of ports for connections. To begin with, its design is somewhat reminiscent of the mac minigives apple🇧🇷 That is, a square object with rounded corners and structure made of aluminum and a more minimalist tone, only with the name “Xiaomi” on top of the device. The weight, in turn, is 437 g.

In general, the technical specifications show that it is a product capable of withstanding everyday tasks well. The processor is an Intel Core i5-1240P with 12 cores (4 for performance and 8 for efficiency) and 16 threads. To complete the set, it has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in SSD NVMe PCIe 4.0. The Mini PC's RAM memory can even be expanded to up to 64GB in total. The graphics part is responsible for the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU. So even if it's not AMD's Ryzen 6000-powered computer, as rumors have suggested, it's still a device capable of handling slightly above entry-level jobs if need be.





Among the available connections, Host Mini supports Thunderbolt 4.0 on the two USB-C ports on the back. Along with them, there are two HDMI ports, one USB 2.0, one USB 3.2 and the input for an Ethernet cable, in addition to the power connector. Now, at the front Xiaomi has added two USB 3.2 ports, the power button and the headphone jack.

