5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsXiaomi launches a washing machine that you control with your mobile at...

Xiaomi launches a washing machine that you control with your mobile at a demolition price

Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Published on

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi launches a washing machine that you control with your mobile at a demolition price
xiaomi launches a washing machine that you control with your
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi boasts a catalog beyond any doubt, so that you do not lack options to offer you everything you need. We have a new example in the new smart washing machine that Xiaomi has just presentedand that will allow you to control every last parameter from your mobile phone or through voice commands.

Also, and if that wasn’t enough, This washing machine is capable of ordering the detergent for you so that you never run out of stocksince it has an automatic regulation system that will detect when it is running out.

In this way, you only have to add the detergent to the basket, and the Xiaomi washing machine will dose according to the type of washing. And when it runs out, he’ll ask for more detergent for you.

A smart washing machine that you control from your mobile

- Advertisement -

As usual in this type of launch, the Asian manufacturer has used its crowdfunding website to carry out this interesting washing machine, which has already met the objectives of the project for a long time. thanks to functionality beyond any doubt together with a really attractive price.

We are talking about an intelligent washing machine that has ten kilos of capacity, to be able to wash the clothes of a family of four people without major problems. As usual in this type of electrical appliances, Xiaomi’s new washing machine boasts all kinds of modes, so you can wash in the best conditions.

Aya Neo 2 will be the most powerful portable console on the market

launches-a-washing-machine-that-you-control-with-your.jpg" width="980" height="564" >

enlarge photo

- Advertisement -

There is also no shortage of proprietary technologies with which to offer the best results, including anti hair filter and a great power in the drum to which your clothes come out as dry as possible. To this must be added a full touch panel so you can control and adjust every last parameter of this smart washing machine from the Beijing-based firm.

As if that wasn’t enough, this new washing machine has WiFi connectivity plus support for Xiaomi’s Xiao AI voice assistant. Thanks to the function to go home to be able to activate your washing machine by voice commands or from the mobile phone. Leaving work and putting the washing machine on so that it is ready as soon as you get home sounds quite appetizing right.

Seeing its price, about 250 euros to change, and all that it offers, fingers will have to be crossed so that the Asian decides to bring its range of household appliances to Europe, since this new smart washing machine is one of the most complete models you can find, and within a price range of the most attractive.

- Advertisement -

>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple has acquired artificial intelligence startup WaveOne

Apple may have completed a new acquisition, coincidentally linked to the important segment of...
Tech News

Android 12: Galaxy A03 Core finally gets One UI 4 update in Russia

Samsung has started making the One UI 4 based on Android 12 for Galaxy...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.