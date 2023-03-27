Xiaomi launches a washing machine that you control with your mobile at a demolition price

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi boasts a catalog beyond any doubt, so that you do not lack options to offer you everything you need. We have a new example in the new smart washing that Xiaomi has just presentedand that will allow you to every last parameter from your mobile phone or through voice commands.

Also, and if that wasn’t enough, This washing machine is capable of ordering the detergent for you so that you never run out of stocksince it has an automatic regulation system that will detect when it is running out.

In this way, you only have to add the detergent to the basket, and the Xiaomi washing machine will dose according to the type of washing. And when it runs out, he’ll ask for more detergent for you.

A smart washing machine that you control from your mobile

As usual in this type of launch, the Asian manufacturer has used its crowdfunding website to carry out this interesting washing machine, which has already met the objectives of the project for a long time. thanks to functionality beyond any doubt together with a really attractive price.

We are talking about an intelligent washing machine that has ten kilos of capacity, to be able to wash the clothes of a family of four people without major problems. As usual in this type of electrical appliances, Xiaomi’s new washing machine boasts all kinds of modes, so you can wash in the best conditions.

There is also no shortage of proprietary technologies with which to offer the best results, including anti hair filter and a great power in the drum to which your clothes come out as dry as possible. To this must be added a full touch panel so you can control and adjust every last parameter of this smart washing machine from the Beijing-based firm.

As if that wasn’t enough, this new washing machine has WiFi connectivity plus support for Xiaomi’s Xiao AI voice assistant. Thanks to the function to go home to be able to activate your washing machine by voice commands or from the mobile phone. Leaving work and putting the washing machine on so that it is ready as soon as you get home sounds quite appetizing right.

Seeing its price, about 250 euros to change, and all that it offers, fingers will have to be crossed so that the Asian decides to bring its range of household appliances to Europe, since this new smart washing machine is one of the most complete models you can find, and within a price range of the most attractive.

